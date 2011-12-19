* Year-end, holidays curb volume, turnover * Central bank margin relaxation fails to boost bourse * Foreign inflow at 59.6 mln rupees COLOMBO, Dec 19 Sri Lanka's stock market fell in light turnover and volume on Monday due to a lack of credit and pre-holiday doldrums, while the central bank held the rupee steady. The island nation's main share index lost 0.54 percent or 31.73 points to 5,860.96, lowest since Nov. 25. Investors shrugged off a central bank decision over the weekend to rescind an order that limited banks to extending a maximum of 5 percent of outstanding loans to margin trading. It instead ordered bank directors to set prudent internal risk limits. The day's turnover was 537.6 million Sri Lanka rupees ($4.72 million), well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.4 billion. Total volume was 18.7 million shares, against a five-day average of 21.1 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 47.7 million and 93.8 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million. Analysts said credit for share buying has been a concern since the Securities and Exchange Commission curbed the amount brokerages could extend, although brokers expect the regulator under a new chief to accommodate more lending. Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC, fell 1.9 percent to 170.10 rupees and Aitken Spence PLC , fell 0.99 percent to 110 rupees. The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 59.6 million rupees on Monday, and foreign investors have sold 18.1 billion thus far in 2011, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010. The Colombo Stock Exchange is Asia's 11th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 11.7 percent after being at the top until June. It delivered Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010. The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar for a 19th day despite dollar demand, as the central bank spent $50 million defending it, dealers said. The bank has spent around $490 million to hold the exchange rate steady since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21. It spent almost $2 billion this year until the end of September holding back depreciation pressure. FACTORS TO WATCH: - Changes from the SEC on credit and trading controls - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate DATA Colombo Stock Exchange: Stock Market Volume (Shares) Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days 18,712,782 47,750,826 Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds: Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield 2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.797-6.489 2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.377-5.035 2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2482-6.0996 2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2887-6.1491 * For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and * For interbank lending rate or call money rate or * For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.8950 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)