* Thin holiday trade, low credit trim volume. * Foreign outflow at 39.4 mln rupees * Cen bank pumps more than $10 mln to defend the rupee COLOMBO, Dec 20 Sri Lanka's stock market fell on Tuesday with turnover slumping to a two-year low and volume to a one-month low with a credit crunch and the year-end doldrums weighing on sentiment. The island nation's main share index fell 0.15 percent or 9.02 points to 5,851.94, lowest since Nov. 25. The day's turnover was 382.1 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.35 million), lowest since Dec. 14, 2009, and well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.3 billion. Total volume was 13.6 million shares, the lowest since Nov. 11, against a five-day average of 19.7 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 47.3 million and 93.1 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million. Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC, which fell 1.7 percent to 167.30 rupees, led the market fall. The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 39.4 million rupees on Tuesday, and foreign investors have sold 18.2 billion thus far in 2011, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010. The Colombo Stock Exchange is Asia's 11th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 11.8 percent after being at the top until June. It delivered Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010. The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar for a 20th day despite dollar demand, as the central bank spent $10 million defending it, dealers said. The central bank on Tuesday said it can continue to maintain the rupee exchange by selling dollars from the foreign reserves as it expects large dollar inflows in the coming months. The bank has spent around $500 million to keep the exchange rate steady since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21. It spent almost $2 billion this year until the end of September holding back depreciation pressure. FACTORS TO WATCH: - Changes from the SEC on credit and trading controls - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate DATA Colombo Stock Exchange: Stock Market Volume (Shares) Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days 13,619,618 47,304,951 Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds: Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield 2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.633-6.325 2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.782-5.262 2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2482-6.0995 2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3324-6.1921 * For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and * For interbank lending rate or call money rate or * For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.8950 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)