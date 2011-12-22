* Volume hits more-than 2-yr low.
* Foreign outflow at 36.2 mln rupees
* Cen bank sells $20 mln to defend the rupee
COLOMBO, Dec 22 Sri Lanka's stock market
gained in thin holiday trade on Thursday, recovering from a
one-month low, as investors snapped up blue chips, while the
central bank kept the rupee steady by selling around $20
million.
The day's turnover was at a two-year low as investors
continued to stay away because of a lack of credit and as big
investors wound up their books for the year.
Top fixed-line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom
jumped 5 percent, while the second largest private lender Hatton
National Bank gained 4.1 percent. The market
heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings
rose 1.2 percent.
The island nation's main share index closed 1.31
percent or 76.52 points firmer at 5,919.35, up from its lowest
close since Nov. 25.
A credit limit imposed by the SEC along with the resignation
of its head and deputy and a 3 percent currency devaluation has
dragged on the market. Investors are waiting for direction from
the new SEC head on credit limits but that is not expected until
next year.
Last month brokers, who complained that tougher regulation
was hurting stock market prices, met President Mahinda Rajapaksa
to urge him to intervene in his capacity as finance minister to
revive the slumping bourse.
Since Oct. 1, the bourse has fallen 12.7 percent.
The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 36.2 million rupees
on Thursday and foreigners have sold 18.2 billion thus far in
2011, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.
The Colombo Stock Exchange has fallen to Asia's 12th-best
performer with a year-to-date loss of 10.8 percent after being
at the top until June. It delivered Asia's best returns in 2009
and 2010.
The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar
for a 22nd straight session with the central bank selling
around $20 million to defend it, dealers said.
The central bank on Tuesday said it can continue to maintain
the rupee exchange by selling dollars from the foreign
reserves as it expects large dollar inflows in the coming
months.
The bank has spent around $535 million to keep the exchange
rate steady since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21. It spent
almost $2 billion this year until the end of September holding
back depreciation pressure.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Changes from the SEC on credit and trading controls
- The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation
- The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate
DATA
Colombo Stock Exchange:
Stock Market Volume (Shares)
Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days
15,907,457 46,549,924
Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:
Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield
2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.858-5.548
2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.776-5.254
2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2482-6.0993
2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3898-6.2487
* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data,
please click and
* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or
* For secondary market rates, please see.
($1 = 113.8950 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)