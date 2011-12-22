* Volume hits more-than 2-yr low. * Foreign outflow at 36.2 mln rupees * Cen bank sells $20 mln to defend the rupee COLOMBO, Dec 22 Sri Lanka's stock market gained in thin holiday trade on Thursday, recovering from a one-month low, as investors snapped up blue chips, while the central bank kept the rupee steady by selling around $20 million. The day's turnover was at a two-year low as investors continued to stay away because of a lack of credit and as big investors wound up their books for the year. Top fixed-line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom jumped 5 percent, while the second largest private lender Hatton National Bank gained 4.1 percent. The market heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings rose 1.2 percent. The island nation's main share index closed 1.31 percent or 76.52 points firmer at 5,919.35, up from its lowest close since Nov. 25. A credit limit imposed by the SEC along with the resignation of its head and deputy and a 3 percent currency devaluation has dragged on the market. Investors are waiting for direction from the new SEC head on credit limits but that is not expected until next year. Last month brokers, who complained that tougher regulation was hurting stock market prices, met President Mahinda Rajapaksa to urge him to intervene in his capacity as finance minister to revive the slumping bourse. Since Oct. 1, the bourse has fallen 12.7 percent. The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 36.2 million rupees on Thursday and foreigners have sold 18.2 billion thus far in 2011, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010. The Colombo Stock Exchange has fallen to Asia's 12th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 10.8 percent after being at the top until June. It delivered Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010. The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar for a 22nd straight session with the central bank selling around $20 million to defend it, dealers said. The central bank on Tuesday said it can continue to maintain the rupee exchange by selling dollars from the foreign reserves as it expects large dollar inflows in the coming months. The bank has spent around $535 million to keep the exchange rate steady since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21. It spent almost $2 billion this year until the end of September holding back depreciation pressure. FACTORS TO WATCH: - Changes from the SEC on credit and trading controls - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate DATA Colombo Stock Exchange: Stock Market Volume (Shares) Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days 15,907,457 46,549,924 Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds: Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield 2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.858-5.548 2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.776-5.254 2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2482-6.0993 2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3898-6.2487 * For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and * For interbank lending rate or call money rate or * For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.8950 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)