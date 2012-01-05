* Retail investors sell to reinvest elsewhere in market * Sales necessary to bypass credit limit ruling * Turnover slumps to 25-month low, volume at 21-month trough * Foreign investors net buyers first time in 8 sessions * Central bank sells around $10 mln to defend rupee COLOMBO, Jan 5 Turnover slumped to its lowest in 25 months as Sri Lanka's main share index fell for a third session on Thursday, as retail investors sold telecoms and banks to generate cash in order to buy other stocks. Investors have been hurt by a regulatory ruling to curb credit limits, resulting in the need to sell some of their portfolios to reinvest in the market. The credit ruling led to two top officials quitting market regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) towards the end of 2011. Large funds remained largely inactive on Thursday, awaiting further guidance on credit limits from Tilak Karunaratne, the new head of the SEC. Brokers expect this guidance some time this month. The main share index ended 0.55 percent, or 33 points, weaker at 5,939.75, its lowest since Dec. 22. It has lost 2.22 percent in the first four sessions of the year, making it the sixth-worst performer in Asia. Shares in No.1 mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata PLC fell 2.6 percent to 7.50 rupees, while the biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, fell 0.89 percent to 99.80 rupees. Market heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings , which accounted for 22 percent of turnover, ended 0.36 percent firmer, helping the index recover slightly. Turnover was 341.6 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3 million), the lowest sine December 14, 2009, and far below last year's average of 2.3 billion rupees. Volume was 12.2 million shares, the lowest since April 1, 2010. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million. Foreign investors were net buyers -- of 21.8 million shares -- for the first time in eight sessions. The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010. The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 31st straight session since a 3 percent devaluation effective from Nov. 21, with the central bank selling around $10 million to defend it, dealers said. On Tuesday, the central bank governor said the rupee can be "flexible" in future given pressure on the island nation's balance of payments and declining reserves, but added the bank would not allow "volatile" moves. The bank has spent more than $780 million to keep the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.36 billion in the first nine months of last year to keep depreciation pressure at bay. ($1 = 113.9250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by David Hulmes)