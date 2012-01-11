* Market up for the first time in 7 sessions

* Foreigners sells Keells; net outflow at 78.1 mln rupees

* Central bank sells around $15 mln to defend rupee

COLOMBO, Jan 11 Sri Lanka's share market edged up on a technical rebound on Wednesday, snapping a six-session fall ahead of an official meeting to decide on credit restrictions and the appointment the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new director general.

The main share index ended 0.09 percent, or 5.39 points, firmer at 5,865.06, from its lowest since Dec. 21. Dealers said the rebound was primarily after technical indicators hit near-oversold territory and bargain-hunting ensued.

Local media reported on Wednesday that the SEC would name a new director general from among three shortlisted candidates after an all-day meeting on Wednesday.

"It's news to us," an SEC official speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity said of the director-general speculation. The official confirmed the meeting.

New SEC Chairman Tilak Karunaratne was expected after the meeting to announce a relaxation of broker lending restrictions, which stock brokers blamed for sluggish market performance over the last year.

The Colombo bourse is the second worst performer among Asian countries in the new year after Pakistan's market, with a 3.45 percent loss so far.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 78.1 million rupees worth of shares, extending the year-to-date foreign outflow to 262.9 million after 19.1 billion in 2011.

Shares in John Keells Holdings PLC rose 0.73 percent to 166.20 rupees amid foreign selling of 91,914 shares.

Shares in Environmental Resources Investment PLC rose 5.82 percent.

The day's turnover was 577.3 million rupees ($5.07 million), far below last year's average of 2.3 billion rupees while the volume was 20.6 million shares. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 35th straight session since a 3 percent devaluation effective Nov. 21, with the central bank selling around $15 million to defend it, dealers said.

The bank has spent more than $850 million on keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation pressure at bay.

On Wednesday the central bank kept policy rates unchanged for a 12th straight month, as expected, saying improvements in infrastructure would help eliminate supply bottlenecks and reduce price pressures. ($1 = 113.9300 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)