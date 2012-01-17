* Volume, turnover highest in more than a month

* Foreign investors net sellers of 75.6 mln rupees

COLOMBO Jan 17 Sri Lanka's share market fell on Tuesday as investors exited and ignored the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) allowance of greater lending by stockbrokers, which many trading houses had lobbied for as a cure for the slumping bourse.

The SEC on Monday gave stock brokerages greater leeway to extend credit to clients for share purchases, more than doubling the amount of liquidity in the bourse to 8.7 billion rupees ($76.38 million).

The main share index ended 0.08 percent, or 4.73 points weaker at 5,924.61, erasing gains from early trading. It rose 1.88 percent or 111.52 points during the day as retail investors snapped up shares.

"It is clear evidence that the credit issue is not the only problem that has dragged the market," said a stockbroker on condition of anonymity. "The market will further slide as retailers have lost confidence. Unless foreign inflows come, we will see a falling trend despite the SEC extending credit."

Environmental Resources Investment PLC, a favourite of retail speculators, rose 1.78 percent to 34.30 rupees.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC fell 0.1 percent to 100 rupees while John Keells Holdings PLC fell 1.28 percent to 162.50 rupees.

The day's turnover was 1.4 billion rupees, highest since Dec. 5, but far below last year's average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 104.1 million shares, highest since Dec. 1. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

The Colombo bourse is the second-worst performer among Asian countries in 2012 with a 2.47 percent loss so far. Only Dubai's benchmark has fared worse.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 75.6 million rupees worth of shares, extending the year-to-date foreign outflow to 423.1 million after 19.1 billion in 2011.

The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 38th straight session since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21, with the central bank selling more than $30 million to defend it, dealers said.

The bank has spent more than $920 million keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay.

The stock and the currency markets were closed on Monday in lieu of a Hindu holiday on Sunday. ($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)