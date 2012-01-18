* Investors sell large stake after credit relaxation

* Foreign investors net buyers of 56.2 mln rupees

* Concerns over interest rates, fx devaluation remain

COLOMBO, Jan 18 Sri Lanka's share market fell to one-month low on Wednesday, becoming Asia's worst performer among the major markets as investors shrugged off a regulator credit expansion and sold big stakes due to fears of higher interest rates and a further rupee devaluation.

The main share index ended down 1.32 percent, or 78.20 points, at 5,846.41, lowest since Dec. 21.

"Investors have lined up to sell their stakes as the market was in a liquidity crunch in the last three months," said a stockbroker on condition of anonymity.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday gave stock brokerages greater leeway to extend credit to clients for share purchases, more than doubling the amount of liquidity in the bourse to 8.7 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($76.38 million).

Treasury bill yields have jumped between 116-172 basis points since the government devalued its rupee currency by 3 percent on Nov. 21, pushing markets interest rates higher.

"I think the market will continue its falling trend until investors get clear picture on how exchange and interest rates will move. Institutional and foreign investors are concerned on these two factors," the stockbroker said.

Analysts say that the credit issue is not the only problem that has dragged the market down.

"Since the credit was restricted for a long period I believe it will take one or two months time for the market to gradually improve," Head of Colombo Stock Brokers Association Sriyan Gurusinghe told Reuters.

Environmental Resources Investment PLC, a favourite of retail speculators, fell 11.37 percent to 30.40 rupees while John Keells Holdings PLC fell 2.03 percent to 159.20 rupees, lowest since July. 26, 2010.

The day's turnover was 1.4 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($12.29 million), highest since Dec. 5, but far below last year's average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 68.8 million shares. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

The Colombo bourse is the worst performer among Asian countries in 2012 with a 3.75 percent loss so far.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 56.2 million rupees worth of shares, first time in six days, but the year-to-date foreign outflow is at 366.9 million after 19.1 billion in 2011.

The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 39th straight session since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21, with the central bank selling more than $15 million to defend it, dealers said.

The bank has spent more than $940 million keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay. ($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)