* SEC begins resumes share probes

* Interest rates, fx devaluation concerns remain

* Foreign investors net buyers of 8 mln rupees

COLOMBO, Jan 19 Sri Lanka's share market fell 1 percent to a 16-month low on Thursday, as investors sold banking shares and news of a resumption of Securities and Exchange Commission probes into share manipulation hit sentiment.

The main share index ended down 1.02 percent, or 59.81 points, at 5,786.60, lowest since Sep. 2 2010. It is the worst performer among Asian markets with a 4.74 percent loss so far this year.

Two officials at the SEC, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the investigations had resumed. The local daily Financial Times first reported the probes on Thursday.

"The market is totally disappointed about the report on SEC probe being leaked to media," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

Analysts said that investors were also worried over possible rise in market interest rates and a further rupee devaluation.

The market has fallen 2.4 percent since opening on Tuesday, the day after the SEC allowed brokers to extend more credit to clients, which some brokerages had touted as the panacea for the slumping bourse.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC fell 0.20 percent to 99.90 rupees, while Hatton National Bank fell 1.34 percent to 147.20 rupees.

The day's turnover was 952 million Sri Lanka rupees ($8.36 million), lowest since Jan. 12, and far below last year's average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 54.5 million shares. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 8 million rupees worth of shares, but the year-to-date foreign outflow is at 358.9 million after 19.1 billion in 2011.

The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 40th straight session since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21, with the central bank selling around $30 million to defend it, dealers said.

The bank has spent more than $970 million keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay. ($1 = 113.9150 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)