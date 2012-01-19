* SEC begins resumes share probes
* Interest rates, fx devaluation concerns remain
* Foreign investors net buyers of 8 mln rupees
COLOMBO, Jan 19 Sri Lanka's share market
fell 1 percent to a 16-month low on Thursday, as investors sold
banking shares and news of a resumption of Securities and
Exchange Commission probes into share manipulation hit
sentiment.
The main share index ended down 1.02 percent, or
59.81 points, at 5,786.60, lowest since Sep. 2 2010. It is the
worst performer among Asian markets with a 4.74 percent loss so
far this year.
Two officials at the SEC, speaking on condition of
anonymity, confirmed the investigations had resumed. The local
daily Financial Times first reported the probes on Thursday.
"The market is totally disappointed about the report on SEC
probe being leaked to media," a stockbroker said on condition of
anonymity.
Analysts said that investors were also worried over possible
rise in market interest rates and a further rupee devaluation.
The market has fallen 2.4 percent since opening on Tuesday,
the day after the SEC allowed brokers to extend more credit to
clients, which some brokerages had touted as the panacea for the
slumping bourse.
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC fell 0.20 percent to
99.90 rupees, while Hatton National Bank fell 1.34
percent to 147.20 rupees.
The day's turnover was 952 million Sri Lanka rupees ($8.36
million), lowest since Jan. 12, and far below last year's
average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 54.5 million shares. Last
year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 8 million rupees worth
of shares, but the year-to-date foreign outflow is at 358.9
million after 19.1 billion in 2011.
The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best
performer after being top in the region until June. It was
Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.
The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for
a 40th straight session since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov.
21, with the central bank selling around $30 million to defend
it, dealers said.
The bank has spent more than $970 million keeping the
exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion
in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay.
($1 = 113.9150 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)