* Cbank mopping all dlrs to boost reserves-dealers
* More dlr liquidity within two days-cbank
* Stx down; Foreign outflow at 25 mln rupees
(Adds rupee, stock close, details)
COLOMBO, March 20 A state bank sold dollars to
boost Sri Lanka's rupee on Tuesday after it hit a record
low of 131.60 a day earlier, despite strong importer demand for
greenbacks due to the forthcoming April festive season.
The rupee, however, retreated to close at 129.90/130.00 a
dollar, up from Monday's close of 130.00/131.00.
"Two state banks sold dollars at 129.00 and the rupee
recovered slightly," a currency dealer said on condition of
anonymity. Two others confirmed the move.
State-run Bank of Ceylon, through which the central bank
usually directs the market, said the dollar sale was for its own
purposes and was not an intervention by the central bank.
The other state-run bank, People's Bank declined to comment.
Many dealers said the reason for the sharp rupee
depreciation was due to the central bank buying dollars to boost
reserves. The central bank spent more than $2.7 billion in the
second half of 2011 to defend the rupee against depreciation.
"The central bank has to meet reserves target to borrow the
next tranche of the International Monetary Fund loan. So it is
buying all the dollars in the market," a currency dealer said.
The IMF has said it is hoping to recommend the release of
the next tranche of $800 million, which is expected to be
decided at its executive board meeting in early April.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Friday said he
will give a fair amount of dollars to the market from an
expected inflow of $365 million due by the end of the month.
Central bank Chief Economist Swarna Gunaratne said the
monetary authority did mop up more than $115 million in dollars
from a share sale by the state-run pension fund, the Employees
Provident Fund (EPF).
However, she said, the central bank will not absorb another
$20 million expected later this week from another share sale.
The rupee has depreciated 12 percent since the central bank
stopped intervening to defend a specific price on Feb. 9.
Analysts expect the rupee to recover in April on declining
dollar demand and expected exporter conversions.
Citibank on Tuesday in a research note forecast a recovery
to 120 a dollar by the end of the year.
"Major triggers would likely be IMF tranche disbursals as
well as corporate bond issuances, both of which are expected to
occur around April," the research note.
The stock market meanwhile fell 35.44 points to
5,414.02 on retail selling with many investors steering clear
given lingering uncertainty about high interest rates, the rupee
and the potential for lower company earnings.
The day's turnover was 627.4 million rupees ($4.8 million),
well below last year's daily average of 2.3 billion. Volume was
27.1 million. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7
million.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year
among Asian markets, with a 10.87 percent loss.
($1 = 130.7500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson
Hull)