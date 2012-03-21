* State bank dlr sales fail to stop slide

* Cbank sees stabilised fx market in coming weeks

* Stx down; foreign outflow at 93.7 mln rupees

COLOMBO, March 21 Sri Lanka's rupee closed a tad weaker on Wednesday in spite of a state bank's dollar sales and a central bank forecast of a firmer rupee in the coming weeks due to dollar inflows.

The rupee closed at 130.25/130.50 a dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 129.90/130.00. It hit a record low against the dollar of 131.60 on Monday mainly due to importer demand for greenbacks for the forthcoming April festive season.

Three currency dealers said a state bank sold dollars at 131 to keep the rupee stable.

However, state-run Bank of Ceylon, through which the central bank usually directs the market, said the dollar sale was from worker remittances and was not a central bank intervention.

The central bank on Wednesday said Sri Lanka has attracted $763 million so far in 2012 to stocks, government securities, development bonds and capital injections to commercial banks.

"A significant part of the above inflows was absorbed by the central bank, thereby adding to the gross official reserves of the country," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank also said there are clear signs of deceleration in credit growth and import demand since it raised policy rates and stopped intervening in the currency market.

"A further moderation is expected once the new year seasonal demand for imports is over, thereby substantially easing the deficit in the trade account," it said.

The rupee has fallen 12.3 percent since the central bank stopped defending a specific price on Feb. 9.

Standard Chartered Bank on Wednesday in a research note said depreciation pressure on the rupee will persist despite the central bank's recovery forecast.

"We are reviewing our forecasts and expect it to trade in a wide 120-140 range over the coming weeks," it said.

The stock market meanwhile fell 0.55 percent on lingering uncertainty about high interest rates, the rupee and an expected fall in overall company profits.

The day's turnover was 376.2 million rupees ($2.88 million), well below last year's daily average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 18.1 million. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year among Asian markets, with a 11.36 percent loss. ($1 = 130.7500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)