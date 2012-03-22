* Rupee to strengthen to at least 125/dlr-Treasury sec
* Dealers wary of rupee rebound as cbank buys dlrs
* Stx down; foreign outflow at 10.4 mln rupees
COLOMBO, March 22 Sri Lanka's rupee
closed a tad firmer on Thursday after the island nation's
treasury secretary forecast the currency would stabilise at 125
to the dollar, dealers said.
An hour before the market closed, Treasury Secretary P.B
Jayasundera said the rupee should strengthen to that level once
seasonal importer demand for dollars ends in
mid-April.
The rupee closed at 130.10/130.30 a dollar, edging up from
Wednesday's close of 130.25/130.50. It hit a record low against
the dollar of 131.60 on Monday mainly due to importer demand for
greenbacks for the upcoming April festive season.
"It looks that the initial pressure for rupee is off for
bit," said a currency dealer on condition of anonymity.
However, many dealers were skeptical of a rupee recovery,
since the central bank has been absorbing all the dollars coming
into the country to boost its foreign exchange reserves.
The rupee has fallen 12.2 percent since the central bank
stopped defending a specific price on Feb. 9.
The stock market fell for a forth straight session,
losing 0.64 percent or 34.40 points to 5,349.70 in low trade as
investors remained cautious about interest rates, the rupee and
an expected fall in overall company profits.
T-bill rates rose by 35 to 33 basis points to 11.11 percent
to 10.75 percent at an auction on Wednesday.
The day's turnover was 354.1 million Sri Lanka rupees ($2.72
million), lowest since Jan.6 and well below last year's daily
average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 15 million. Last year's daily
average was a record 102.7 million.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 10.4 million on
Thursday. But they are net buyers of 20.1 billion rupees worth
of shares so far this year, after a net outflow of 19.1 billion
last year.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year
among Asian markets, with a 11.93 percent loss.
($1 = 130.0500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)