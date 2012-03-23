* Market sees thin trade, low import dlr demand
* Cbank's dlr buying won't help rupee-dealers
* Stx up on market heavyweight John Keells
COLOMBO, March 23 Sri Lanka's rupee
closed a tad firmer on Friday on light inflows from worker
remittances and low importer dollar demand a day after the
island nation's treasury secretary forecast the currency would
strengthen to at least 125, dealers said.
The rupee closed at 130.00/130.10 a dollar, edging up from
Thursday's close of 130.10/130.30. It hit a record low of 131.60
on Monday mainly due to importer demand for greenbacks for the
upcoming April festive season.
"There were some inward remittances and some export
conversions. They wanted to covert when they see that the rupee
is stabilising," said a currency dealer on condition of
anonymity.
However, many dealers were skeptical of a rupee recovery,
since the central bank has been absorbing all the dollars coming
into the country to boost its foreign exchange reserves.
The rupee has fallen 12.1 percent since the central bank
stopped defending a specific price on Feb. 9.
The stock market rose more 1.36 percent or 72.63
points to hit 5,422.33 ending forth straight session losing
streak as investors picked up shares of conglomerate John Keells
holding PLC.
Shares in Keells rose 1.94 percent to 194.80 rupees a share.
Analysts also said that many investors remained cautious
about interest rates, the rupee and an expected fall in overall
company profits.
The day's turnover was 926.9 million rupees ($7.12 million),
well below last year's daily average of 2.3 billion. Volume was
39 million. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7
million.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 9.3 million on Friday.
But they have been net buyers of 20.1 billion rupees ($154.32
million) worth of shares so far this year, after a net outflow
of 19.1 billion last year.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year
among Asian markets, with a 10.74 percent loss.
($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)