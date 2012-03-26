* Inward remittances; exporter conversions help rupee
* Bourse edges up on John Keells block deals
COLOMBO, March 26 Sri Lanka's rupee
closed steady on Monday as exporter dollar conversions and
worker remittances offset importer demand for greenbacks, with
dealers expecting depreciation pressure to ease.
The rupee closed flat at 130.00/130.10 a dollar from
Friday's close. It hit a record low of 131.60 on Mar. 19, mainly
due to importer demand for greenbacks for the upcoming April
festive season.
"The rupee is flat as the rate of imports has slowed down
after the festival demand, and the inflows of worker remittances
and exporter encashments ahead of festivals," a currency dealer
said on condition of anonymity. "The depreciation pressure has
now eased."
The rupee has fallen 12.1 percent since the central bank
stopped defending a specific price on Feb. 9.
The stock market meanwhile edged up on market heavyweight
John Keells Holdings PLC, which gained 2.57 percent in
large block trades.
The island nation's main share index edged up 0.16
percent or 8.63 points to 5,430.96, highest since March 19.
The day's turnover was 1.1 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($8.46
million), less than last year's daily average of 2.3 billion.
Volume was 29.7 million. Last year's daily average was a record
102.7 million.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 2.8 million on Monday.
But they have been net buyers of 20.1 billion rupees ($154.50
million) worth of shares so far this year, after a net outflow
of 19.1 billion last year.
The Colombo bourse is still one of the worst performers this
year among Asian markets, with a 10.59 percent loss.
($1 = 130.1000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)