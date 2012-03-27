* April seasonal importer demand diminishes
* Bourse slips; high interest rates, rupee weigh
COLOMBO, March 27 Sri Lanka's rupee
closed marginally firmer on Tuesday on exporter dollar
conversions and inflows from worker remittances, and as April
seasonal importer demand declined to ease depreciation pressure,
dealers said.
The rupee inched up to close at 129.80/130.00 a dollar from
Monday's close of 130.00/130.10. It hit a record low of 131.60
on Mar. 19, mainly due to importer demand for greenbacks for the
upcoming April festive season.
Dealers see the rupee gaining now that pre-festival import
demand is declining, and dollar supplies are growing as
exporters convert to pay holiday bonuses and expatriate workers
send home money for relatives to spend during the festival.
The rupee has fallen 12 percent since the central bank
stopped defending a specific price on Feb. 9.
The stock market meanwhile slipped in thin volume as many
investors remained cautious of rising interest rates, the
rupee's volatility and an expected fall in overall profits.
The island nation's main share index edged down 0.11
percent or 5.96 points to 5,425.00.
The day's turnover was 578.6 million Sri Lanka rupees ($4.45
million), well below last year's daily average of 2.3 billion.
Volume was 30.7 million. Last year's daily average was a record
102.7 million.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 25.4 million on
Tuesday, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to
20.1 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($154.56 million) worth of shares
so far this year, after a net outflow of 19.1 billion last year.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year
among Asian markets, with a 10.7 percent loss.
($1 = 130.0500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)