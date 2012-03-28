* Dollars converted ahead of festival season
* Shares fall in thin volumes; interest rates weigh
COLOMBO, March 28 Sri Lanka's rupee
closed firmer on Wednesday as exporters and residents receiving
remittances from workers abroad sold dollars ahead of festivals
in April to mark the local new year.
The rupee strengthened to 129.20/129.30 per dollar from
Tuesday's close of 129.80/130.00. The currency has recovered 1.8
percent since it hit a record low of 131.60 on March 19.
Dealers see the rupee extending gains now that demand for
imported commodities ahead of the festival season is easing, and
the expatriate remittances boost the dollar supply.
The rupee has fallen 11.6 percent since the central bank
stopped defending the currency on Feb. 9.
The stock market slipped in thin volumes on Wednesday as
investors remained cautious of rising interest rates, the
rupee's volatility and an expected fall in corporate profits.
The nation's main share index edged down 0.16 percent
to 5,416.57. The day's turnover was 627.2 million rupees ($4.83
million), well below this year's daily average of 1.37 billion.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 39.2 million on
Wednesday, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to
20.2 billion rupees ($155.5 million).
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year
among Asian markets, with a 10.8 percent loss.
T-bill yields rose between 21-25 basis points at auction on
Wednesday with the 364-day T-bill rate hitting a 30-month high
of 11.32 percent.
($1 = 129.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by John
Stonestreet)