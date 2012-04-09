* Remittances, export dlr sales help rupee
* Importer dlr demand eases after rate hikes
* Shares edge down; see lowest volumes since 2009
COLOMBO, April 9 Sri Lanka's rupee edged
up 0.2 percent on Monday, helped by lower importer dollar demand
after the central bank raised policy rates and increased dollar
liquidity from worker remittances, exporter conversions, and
bank sales.
The rupee closed up at 127.65/75 from Thursday's close of
125.80/126.00 a dollar. The markets were closed on Friday for a
holiday.
After the markets closed on Thursday Sri Lanka's central
bank raised key monetary policy rates to more than a two-year
high to curb credit growth, which it said appeared to be
expanding at an "undesired pace".
Currency traders said the increased dollar liquidity from
remittances and exporter conversions was mainly due to the
upcoming traditional new year on Friday.
However, dealers said the outlook for the rupee is still
uncertain even after the central bank on Monday said the country
will see a $1.2 billion surplus in balance-of-payments this year
through increased inflows and reduced outflows.
"After the new year holiday, there will be heavy volatility
with high depreciation pressure on the rupee as the central bank
will stop intervention in financing oil bills," a currency
dealers said on condition of anonymity.
The central bank has already said it may stop supplying
dollars to pay for oil import bills from May, its latest move to
allow more rupee flexibility after it refrained from intervening
in foreign exchange markets in February.
The currency has risen 4.7 percent since hitting a record
low of 131.60 on March 19, but overall has fallen 9.1 percent
since the central bank stopped defending it on Feb. 9.
The stock market slipped 0.2 percent or 10.13 points
to 5,413.12, with trading volume and the turnover slumping to
their lowest since 2009.
The day's turnover was 131.9 million rupees ($1 million),
its lowest since April 30, 2009, and well below this year's
daily average of 1.33 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 23.9 million rupees
worth of shares, extending net offshore buying to 21.1 billion
rupees so far in 2012.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year
among Asian markets, losing nearly 11 percent.
($1 = 125.7000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)