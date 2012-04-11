* Market sees low dlr liquidity; importer dlr demand exists

* Dealers say foreigners seen exiting bond maturing Monday

* Shares up in thin trade ahead of long holidays

COLOMBO, April 11 Sri Lanka's rupee dipped on Wednesday on importer dollar demand and a foreign banks buying dollars to pay foreign investors selling treasury bonds, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 128.30/9.00, compared with Tuesday's close of 128.00 a dollar.

Foreigners sold bonds due to mature on Monday.

Dealers said a dollar liquidity crunch in the market was exerting downward pressure on the rupee as the central bank has been mopping up dollars to build its reserves and hefty oil bills have to be partially met by the market.

The central bank has said it may stop supplying dollars to pay for oil import bills from May, its latest move to allow more rupee flexibility after it refrained from intervening in foreign exchange markets in February.

The currency has risen 2.5 percent since hitting a record low of 131.60 on March 19, but overall has fallen around 11 percent since the central bank stopped defending it on Feb. 9.

The stock market gained 0.6 percent or 33.39 points to 5,425.73, rising from its lowest since March 22, in light pre-holiday trading.

Both stock and money markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for new year holidays in Sri Lanka.

The day's turnover was 154.9 million Sri Lanka rupees ($1.21 million) well below this year's daily average of 1.33 billion rupees.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 6.4 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net foreign buying to 21.1 billion rupees worth shares so far in 2012.

The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year among Asian markets, losing 11 percent. ($1 = 127.5100 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)