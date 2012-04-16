* Importer dlr demand persists despite rate hike
* Shares up in thin trade after long holidays
COLOMBO, April 16 Sri Lanka's rupee edged
down on Monday as importers bought dollars, while the
stockmarket closed virtually flat in thin trade after financial
markets reopened following the new year holiday.
The rupee closed at 128.00/20, compared with Wednesday's
close of 127.50 a dollar, currency dealers said.
Stock and money markets were closed on Thursday and Friday.
The rupee has been supported by the central bank's decision
to raise interest rates this month to curb credit growth and has
gained 2.8 percent since hitting a record low of 131.60 on March
19. However, it is still down around 10.7 percent since the
central bank stopped defending it on Feb. 9 and adopted a more
flexible currency policy to remove a point of friction with
international lenders and relieve pressure on its fast dwindling
reserves.
Dealers said importer demand for dollars is still high and
putting downward pressure on the rupee, but the central bank on
Monday said current interest rates were sufficient to curb
importer demand and the trade deficit.
The Sri Lankan stock market gained just 0.2 percent
or 9.07 points to 5,434.80, in light volume as many investors
were still on holiday.
The day's turnover was 206.1 million Sri Lanka rupees ($1.60
million), well below this year's daily average of 1.33 billion
rupees and near a three-year low.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 33.2 million rupees'
worth of shares, but they have bought a net 21.1 billion rupees'
worth shares so far in 2012.
The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performing Asian
markets this year, losing 10.5 percent as investors have been
deterred by rising interest rates and uncertain currency
movements.
($1 = 128.6500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)