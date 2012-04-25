COLOMBO, April 25 Sri Lanka's rupee slid
to a record low of 132.90 to the dollar on Wednesday as
importers bought the U.S. currency on fears the local unit will
weaken further.
The central bank has decided to stop supplying dollars to
meet oil import bills from May.
Four currency dealers confirmed a trade at 132.90 percent,
down 0.7 percent from the close on Tuesday, when the currency
also fell to a record low.
The central bank on Tuesday warned against currency
speculation, saying the depreciation was unwarranted, but demand
from importers continues to drag it lower, said traders.
The central bank on Friday said it expects inflows of $574
million in a month, but the comments failed to support the
rupee.
Trading for oil imports accounts for around $15 million of
daily volumes in Sri Lanka's foreign exchange market, where the
total daily average volume varies between $60-$100 million a
day, according to central bank officials.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is still meeting dollar
requirements to pay oil bills, but plans to stop next month,
which will force st ate-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to buy
dollars from the currency market, adding to the pressure on the
rupee.
This is its latest move to allow more rupee flexibility
after it refrained from intervening in foreign exchange markets
in February.
The currency has depreciated 14 percent since the central
bank stopped intervening to defend a specific price on Feb. 9
and 17 percent from Nov. 21, when the government allowed 3
percent devaluation.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)