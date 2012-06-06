* Uncertain rupee, interest rate outlook drag bourse
* Stock market sees 48.8 mln rupee foreign inflow
* Rupee firmer on state bank dlr sales-dealers
COLOMBO, June 6 Sri Lankan stocks fell on
Wednesday in thin trade, hitting a 23-month low as the interest
rate outlook weighed on the market.
The main index fell 10.85 points to 4,737.75, its
lowest since July 19, 2010.
Short term T-bill yields edged down at a Wednesday auction,
but the 364-day T-bill yield edged up, raising investor concerns
over the interest rate outlook.
"Interest rates are a concern and we don't see the buying
support," said a broker, who declined to be identified.
Foreign investors however were net buyers of 48.8 million
rupees ($374,700) worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the
net foreign inflow to 22.6 billion rupees this year.
Turnover was 246.4 million rupees, well below the daily
average of 979.8 million rupees this year.
The rupee strengthened to 130.00/35 against the
dollar from Tuesday's close of 130.50/60 as a state-owned bank
sold dollars at 130.
Sri Lanka's central bank said last week it believed the
rupee would stabilise at levels stronger than 125 to the dollar.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ed
Lane)