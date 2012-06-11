* Rupee fall 1.1 percent on importer dollar demand

* IMF review mission in Colombo to assess economy

* Shares gain; market sees foreign outflow

COLOMBO, June 11 Sri Lanka's rupee fell 1.1 percent on Monday on moderate importer dollar demand and in the absence of state bank intervention as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission met authorities to discuss the last tranche of a $2.6 billion loan.

The rupee lost 1.14 percent, closing at 131.80/132.00 to the dollar compared with Friday's close of 130.35/45, despite central bank assurances that the currency would strengthen to 125.

The visiting IMF review mission held talks with top central bank and government officials on the $59 billion economy's performance, two sources close to the discussions said.

The IMF is expected to release the last tranche of the loan, of about $420 million, by July, if it satisfied with Sri Lanka's economic performance since February.

Authorities have since February introduced sweeping policy changes including a flexible exchange rate and tight monetary policy measures to prevent a balance-of-payments crisis.

"I think there won't be any intervention as the IMF had repeatedly asked the central bank to allow flexibility in the rupee," said a currency dealer who declined to be identified.

"We believe the rupee will further depreciate as we haven't seen the volume of expected foreign inflows. It will be hard to see the rupee regaining to 125 unless there is intervention under these circumstances."

The rupee has fallen 13.6 percent since February.

Sri Lankan stocks edged up for a third straight session in thin trade as investors picked up some select blue-chip shares such as market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC, though foreign investors sold a net 38.8 million rupee ($297,700) worth of shares.

The main index gained 0.27 percent, or 12.74 points, to end at 4,811.44.

Shares in John Keells Holdings gained 0.73 percent to 180 rupees.

But analysts said trade was thin as investors were concerned about economic worries including rupee volatility and high interest rates.

Turnover was 153.4 million rupees ($1.18 million), well below the daily average of 961 million rupees this year. ($1 = 130.3500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)