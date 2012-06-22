* Bourse ends weaker after zig-zag session
* S&P ranks local banks at 'very high risk'
* Rupee at near record low
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares ended
slightly weaker on Friday with banks trading down for a second
consecutive day after Standard & Poor's ranked the nation's
lenders a "very high risk".
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index closed 0.06
percent, or 2.92 points weaker at 5,039.15, after moving within
a range of 5,018-5,068 points. It had gained 5.6 percent in the
six sessions through Wednesday.
The central bank has dismissed S&P's assessment, saying it
is incorrect and contradictory.
The finance sector index fell 0.62 percent to its
lowest since June 14, with top lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
losing 0.4 percent to 100.50 rupees and development
lender DFCC Bank down 1.78 percent to 110.10 rupees.
Market heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings
PLC fell 1.07 percent to 193.90 rupees a share.
Turnover was 674 million Sri Lanka rupees ($5.08 million),
below the daily average of around 923 million rupees this year.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 77.3 million rupees
worth of shares on Friday extending the net foreign inflow so
far this year to 22.69 billion rupees.
The rupee fell for a fifth straight session, edging down to
132.80/133.00 against the dollar, from Thursday's close of
132.80/90.
Dealers said the rupee fell to 133.40 on Friday due to
importer dollar demand before recovering on exporter dollar
sales. It hit a record low of 133.60 on June 12.
Last week, Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera told Reuters
the rupee had hit its low and would stabilise around 125 per
dollar in the medium term.
($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)