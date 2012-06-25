COLOMBO, June 25 The Sri Lankan rupee
traded at a near record low on Monday in thin trade and many
banks stopped quoting spot prices.
The rupee traded at 132.90 to the dollar, with a state bank
selling dollars at that level, traders said. The rupee hit a
record low of 133.60 on June 12.
Five dealers said there was no interbank spot quote by the
end of the day and the highest spot-next trade was done above
134 per dollar.
"Effectively, there is no interbank spot trading. What is
happening is dealers buy (dollars) from exporters and sell to
importers," said a currency trader on condition of anonymity.
"There were some spot deals done at 132.90 in early trade.
Many importers were desperate for dollars."
Four currency dealers told Reuters that some banks had
stopped quoting spot rates after the central bank told the
traders not to trade above 133.00.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal declined to
comment. The Sri Lanka Forex Association (SLFA), a body which
represents all the currency dealers, said quoting spot was an
individual decision based on each dealer's position and risk
appetite.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index closed down
0.97 percent at 4,990.43, its lowest since June 14.
Turnover was 1.52 billion rupees ($11.41 million) boosted by
several block deals. This year's daily average turnover is 928.5
million rupees.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 57.8 million rupees
worth of shares on Monday, but they are net buyers of 22.64
billion rupees worth shares so far this year.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Nick
Macfie)