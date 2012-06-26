COLOMBO, June 26 The Sri Lankan rupee
market came to a standstill on Tuesday as banks stopped quoting
spot prices against U.S. dollar, after what dealers said was a
request from the central to stop trading the ailing currency
beyond the 133 level.
"The whole market is distorted as central bank does not like
to see the spot trading above 133.00. So nobody is quoting spot
and everybody quotes spot-next," a dealer said on condition of
anonymity, referring to the possible spot rate a day later.
Four other currency dealers confirmed the move and said
there were no deals done in the market during the first two
hours of the day.
The rupee's spot-next traded at 133.70/134.20 by 0500 GMT
per dollar, dealers said.
Though many banks stopped quoting spot prices in the early
trade on Monday, a state bank dollar sale at 132.90 provided
direction to the market and some banks traded spot at that rate.
Banks stopped quoting spot rates on Monday after the
monetary authority had told the dealers not to trade above
133.00.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal declined to
comment.
The rupee hit a record low of 133.60 on June 12. It has lost
some 17 percent of its value since last November.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim
Coghill)