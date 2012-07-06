COLOMBO, July 6 Sri Lanka's stock market
recovered from a three-week low on Friday in light trade as
concerns over rising interest rates and rupee volatility kept
investors on the sideline.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index edged up 0.08
percent or 4.03 points to 4,928.64.
"We do not see any sharp gains due to the gloomy economic
outlook," said a stock broker on condition of anonymity.
"Investors expect more rises in interest rates and further
devaluation in the currency. Slowing economic growth also is a
concern and investors want to wait, though prices of several
stocks are very attractive now."
The market has fallen 18.9 percent so far this year with
benchmark T-bill yields reaching a three-year high and the rupee
falling around 14 percent. The IMF has revised down Sri Lanka's
economic growth to 6.75 percent from its original 7.5 percent
for 2012.,
The rupee meanwhile closed firmer at 133.30/50 from
Thursday's close of 133.75/85.
Dealers said still heavy oil bills may threaten the
stability of the rupee though it could appreciate in the near
future due to exporter demand for the local unit.
Sri Lanka's central bank has taken several stringent policy
measures this year aimed at cutting imports, including raising
policy rates and restricting credit growth, though a prolonged
drought has increased oil imports for thermal power.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)