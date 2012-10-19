COLOMBO Oct 19 Sri Lankan stocks inched higher on Friday led by telecom shares, but trading volumes were thin as most investors stayed on the sidelines.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index rose 0.43 percent, or 24.21 points, to 5,649.53 with No. 1 mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata and top fixed-line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom gaining 1.2 percent and 3.73 percent respectively.

"The market should go up in the coming week as investors could not find the quantity they wanted. I think sellers are waiting for better prices," one stockbroker said.

The day's turnover was 306 million rupees ($2.38 million), less than a third of this year's daily average of 945 million rupees.

The market saw a net foreign inflow of 4 million rupees, extending the net offshore inflow to 33.51 billion rupees so far this year.

The rupee ended weaker at 129.10/20 to a U.S. dollar compared to Thursday's close of 128.90/95, on importer demand for the dollars, dealers said. ($1 = 128.7250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)