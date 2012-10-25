COLOMBO Oct 25 Sri Lankan stocks edged up on Thursday, led by top fixed line operator Sri Lanka Telecom in thin trade, while inflows from remittances boosted the rupee, dealers said.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index rose 0.60 percent or 33.47 points to 5,576.72.

"The bourse is up mostly on retail buying while some institutional buying was evident," said one broker.

Analysts said that many investors were waiting for direction from the annual budget, scheduled for Nov. 8.

The day's turnover was 271.9 million rupees ($2.09 million), less than a third of this year's daily average of 931 million rupees.

Net foreign inflows were 58 million rupees, taking the total so far this year to 33.84 billion rupees.

The rupee ended firmer at 129.75/95 to the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 130.05/10, due to dollar inflows from remittances, dealers said. ($1 = 130.1000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)