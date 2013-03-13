COLOMBO, March 13 Sri Lankan shares ended weaker on Wednesday, slipping from a more than two-week high in thin trade as investors sold large caps, dealers said.

The main share index fell 0.32 percent, or 18.50 points, to 5,685.82.

Analysts said that many local investors stayed on the sidelines as yields on treasury bills rose for the second week despite the central bank holding its key policy rates unchanged for a third straight month last week.

"Local investors will be on the sidelines as long as the interest rates remain high," said a stockbroker on condition of anonymity.

Foreign investors, however, were net buyers of 64.36 million rupees worth of shares, extending year-to-date foreign inflows to 3.17 billion rupees.

Turnover was 447 million rupees ($3.55 million), the lowest since Feb. 22 and well below this year's daily average of 1.05 billion rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 126.50/55 to the dollar slipping from a one-month closing high of 126.18/28 hit on Tuesday due to importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 126 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)