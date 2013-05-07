COLOMBO May 7 Sri Lankan shares closed at their
highest in nearly 1-1/2 years on Tuesday, led by blue chips, due
to an improved appetite for risky assets after heavy foreign
buying amid hopes of a rate cut at the central bank's policy
meeting later this week.
The main stock index rose 1.32 percent, or 80.51
points, to 6,201.68, the highest close since Nov. 14, 2011.
"Investors are upbeat after foreign investors have been
buying continuously. Retail investors are also on the buying
side as they hope for a rate cut on Friday," a stockbroker said
on condition of anonymity.
Shares have been on a rising trend on expectations of a fall
in interest rates after Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera and
the central bank said interest rates could ease in May-June.
The market has gained 7.3 percent since the treasury
secretary's comments on April 9.
The International Monetary Fund, however, said on Thursday
Sri Lanka must not loosen monetary conditions as inflation
remains a concern, even though prices had risen at a slower pace
in April than the previous month.
Shares in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
rose 1.65 percent to 264.50 rupees a share.
The turnover was 1.39 billion rupees ($11 million), more
than this year's daily average of 1 billion rupees.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 248.8 million rupees of
shares, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to
9.21 billion rupees. Last year, the bourse saw a net inflow of
$303 million.
The rupee ended at 126.30/37 per dollar, firmer from
Monday's close of 126.40/50, on exporter dollar sales, said
currency dealers.
($1 = 126.4150 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)