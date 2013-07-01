COLOMBO, July 1 The Sri Lankan rupee
extended falls from last week to trade near eight-month lows on
Monday, with banks buying dollars to meet demand from importers
and foreign bond holders, currency dealers said.
The currency was quoted 130.60/70 per dollar at 0513 GMT, a
level last seen on Nov. 9, 2012.
It fell 1.24 percent last week and 3.12 percent in June,
mainly as foreign investors pulled out of Sri Lankan treasury
bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields after the Federal
Reserve's plan to trim its stimulus programme.
"We don't see foreign investors pulling out of bonds
aggressively similar to the last few weeks. But the rupee is
still under pressure as they are exiting gradually," a currency
dealer said on condition of anonymity.
"There was also an oil import bill for small volume."
Some dealers said the currency would not depreciate sharply
as the central bank has mopped up the local currency in the
market and the depreciation would discourage foreign investors
from selling the rupee-denominated bonds.
Foreign investors in Sri Lanka's treasury bonds have been
exiting gradually, central bank data showed on Friday, exerting
pressure on the rupee.
Foreign investors hold a net $3.79 billion in treasury bills
and bonds, the latest central bank data showed.
The central bank sold dollars on Thursday to ease volatility
after the currency fell more than 1 percent during the day.
Dollar assets have become a big lure for investors as the
Fed prepares to dial down its massive bond-buying programme,
which has triggered a huge selloff in emerging market bonds and
currencies in the past week.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.13 percent or
7.85 points at 0525 GMT.
"There was foreign interest in select blue-chips like John
Keells Holdings and Distilleries Company,
while retail participation was also seen," said a stock broker
who declined to be named.
"Investors are looking for direction with the start of a new
month."
Stockbrokers said investors were concerned about the rupee's
fall amid a possible further pullout by offshore investors from
equities. The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 1.03 billion
rupees ($7.90 million) last week.
As of Friday, Sri Lankan equities have seen 15.18 billion
rupees of foreign inflows.
($1 = 130.4000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)