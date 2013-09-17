COLOMBO, Sept 17 The Sri Lankan rupee
traded weaker on Tuesday on some demand for importer dollars,
but dealers said the currency could trade steady due to a
$750-million inflow from a bond sale by state-run National
Savings Bank (NSB).
However, optimism around the local currency eroded slightly
ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and as banks were
compelled to trade rupee forwards after a central bank
directive, dealers said.
The Fed meets later on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide when
and by how much to scale back its asset purchases from $85
billion a month. Dealers said any reduction may prompt foreign
investors to exit Sri Lankan government securities, which could
put the rupee under pressure.
Dealers said the three-day forward, or spot-next, was active
on Tuesday after the central bank directed some banks not to
trade spot above 132.25 rupees.
The sot-next traded at 132.40/45 per dollar, weaker from
Monday's close of 132.30/35.
The rupee spot was inactive on Tuesday after it was actively
traded in four straight sessions through Monday. It was quoted
at 132.20/40 by 0508 GMT, a tad weaker than Monday's close of
132.25/35.
"Spot-next is active again today as the central bank asked
some banks not to trade rupee spot above 132.25 per dollar," a
currency dealer said.
Many dealers see the rupee to be steady around the 132.25
level due to the NSB's 5-year bond inflow, which was priced to
yield 8.875 percent.
However, some dealers said the rupee has the tendency to
depreciate in the long term in the absence of firm dollar
inflows from exports and remittances.
"The NSB money is borrowed money. But what we need is real
inflows," a dealer said.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
recovered since then. It has fallen 3.6 percent this year, after
depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
The rupee has been falling since early July as foreign
investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury
yields rose in expectation of a Fed pullback.
Foreign holdings in Sri Lankan government securities hit a
more than five-month low on Sept. 11 after falling in three
straight weeks. They edged down 0.6 percent to 479.59 billion
rupees ($3.63 billion) in the week ended on Sept.11, the lowest
since April 3, central bank data showed.
Foreign holdings have fallen 4.74 percent in the three weeks
ended Sept. 11, the data showed.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said earlier this
month that foreign holdings in government securities are still
above the threshold of 12.5 percent of the total outstanding
T-bills and T-bonds.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.08 percent weaker
at 0519 GMT. It had hit a more than eight-month low on Sept.9.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)