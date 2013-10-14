COLOMBO Oct 14 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Monday due to dollar sales by exporters and banks, dealers said.

The spot rupee was at 130.85/95 per dollar at 0739 GMT, near its highest level since July 16 and firmer from Friday's close of 131.07/11.

Dealers expect the local currency to be stable and trade in a narrow range in the short term after the central bank governor said on Oct. 4 that the currency would "behave in a stable manner" in the next few months.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then.

Globally, the dollar, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, dipped 0.1 percent.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.17 percent, or 10.30 points, at 5,957.72 at 0743 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)