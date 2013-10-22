COLOMBO Oct 22 The Sri Lankan rupee
traded firmer on Tuesday near a more than three-month high due
to dollar inflows into government bonds and foreign buying in
top conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC in the
absence of importer dollar demand.
The spot rupee was traded at 130.90/131.00 per dollar at
0725 GMT, its highest close since July 12, and firmer than
Monday's close of 130.95/131.00.
"The rupee is firmer on inflows into government bonds," a
currency dealer said.
Dealers also said some inflows from foreign buying in John
Keells for a second day also helped boost the currency. Keells
is raising $299 million through selling rights and warrants to
fund an $850 million resort project, also helped the rise. The
deadline to raise the money is Friday.
John Keells' voting shares were down 0.37 percent and rights
were up 2.62 percent.
After the market closed on Monday, Malaysia-based Broga Hill
Investment Ltd, in a statement to Colombo Stock Exchange, said
it had exceeded 10 percent share holding threshold in John
Keells Holdings PLC and was holding 10.55 percent stake as of
Monday.
Some dealers expect the currency could come under downward
pressure after the central bank cut key policy interest rates to
multi-year lows on Tuesday, just three weeks after the
International Monetary Fund advised it to hold rates steady.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the decision
was taken after considering the stability in the exchange rate
and a favourable inflation outlook in the near term.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.25 percent,
or 14.92 points to 5,931.73 at 0818 GMT.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)