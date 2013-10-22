COLOMBO Oct 22 The Sri Lankan rupee traded firmer on Tuesday near a more than three-month high due to dollar inflows into government bonds and foreign buying in top conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC in the absence of importer dollar demand.

The spot rupee was traded at 130.90/131.00 per dollar at 0725 GMT, its highest close since July 12, and firmer than Monday's close of 130.95/131.00.

"The rupee is firmer on inflows into government bonds," a currency dealer said.

Dealers also said some inflows from foreign buying in John Keells for a second day also helped boost the currency. Keells is raising $299 million through selling rights and warrants to fund an $850 million resort project, also helped the rise. The deadline to raise the money is Friday.

John Keells' voting shares were down 0.37 percent and rights were up 2.62 percent.

After the market closed on Monday, Malaysia-based Broga Hill Investment Ltd, in a statement to Colombo Stock Exchange, said it had exceeded 10 percent share holding threshold in John Keells Holdings PLC and was holding 10.55 percent stake as of Monday.

Some dealers expect the currency could come under downward pressure after the central bank cut key policy interest rates to multi-year lows on Tuesday, just three weeks after the International Monetary Fund advised it to hold rates steady.

Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the decision was taken after considering the stability in the exchange rate and a favourable inflation outlook in the near term.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.25 percent, or 14.92 points to 5,931.73 at 0818 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)