COLOMBO Dec 12 The Sri Lankan rupee traded at
its lowest level in more than a week on Thursday on importer
dollar demand, but the market was sluggish as most investors
were in a holiday mood, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 130.90/95 per dollar at 0550
GMT, its lowest point since Dec. 3, and weaker from Wednesday's
close of 130.80/90.
"We have seen some demand for dollars," a currency dealer
said.
The currency has gained nearly 0.4 percent in seven straight
sessions through Monday.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday
the monetary authority will only go in for limited intervention
to prevent high volatility in the currency.
Cabraal said last week that the rupee was expected to remain
steady at current levels with most inflows being remittances.
Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure
as expatriates were sending money for their families ahead of
Christmas and the New Year.
The rupee has gained 3.32 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
At 0529 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.2
percent, or 11.65 points, at 5,799.46.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)