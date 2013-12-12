COLOMBO Dec 12 The Sri Lankan rupee closed at
its lowest level in more than a week on Thursday on importer
dollar demand ahead of a long weekend, but the market was
sluggish as most investors were in a holiday mood, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 130.90/95 per dollar at 0550
GMT, its lowest closing level since Dec. 2. It closed at
130.80/90 on Wednesday.
"The rupee is weaker on importer dollar demand and we have
not seen exporter dollar conversions also," a currency dealer
said.
The currency has gained nearly 0.4 percent in seven straight
sessions through Monday.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday
the monetary authority will only go in for limited intervention
to prevent high volatility in the currency.
Cabraal said last week that the rupee was expected to remain
steady at current levels with most inflows being remittances.
Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure
as expatriates were sending money for their families ahead of
Christmas and the New Year.
The rupee has gained 3.32 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)