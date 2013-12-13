COLOMBO Dec 13 The Sri Lankan rupee fell to a
near two-week low on Friday due to importer dollar demand ahead
of a long weekend, but dealers said they were reluctant to trade
above 131 per dollar, a level the central bank is seen
comfortable with.
The spot rupee was trading at 130.90/131.00 per
dollar at 0545 GMT, its lowest since Dec.3 and slightly weaker
from Thursday's close of 130.90/95.
"There is importer (dollar) demand, but the central bank is
not happy trading above 131. There is no intervention but that
is the indication," a currency dealer said.
Two other dealers confirmed that dealers were reluctant to
trade above 131.
The currency has gained nearly 0.4 percent in seven straight
sessions through Monday.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday
that the monetary authority would only go in for limited
intervention to prevent high volatility in the rupee.
Cabraal said last week that the rupee was expected to remain
steady at current levels as most inflows were remittances.
Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure
as expatriates were sending money for their families ahead of
Christmas and the New Year.
The rupee has gained 3.2 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
At 0554 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
0.05 percent, or 2.64 points, at 5,790.55.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)