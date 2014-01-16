COLOMBO Jan 16 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
firmer on Thursday as dollar sales by exporters and banks
outpaced importer demand for the greenback, with the market
expecting the rupee to strengthen in the near future.
Some dealers said investor sentiment on the currency was
positive because of expected inflows from a $1 billion sovereign
bond issue either on Thursday or Friday.
The spot rupee was at 130.65/70 per dollar at 0534
GMT, firmer from Monday's close of 130.68/73. Both currency and
stock markets were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for public
holidays.
"There were some import bills that got covered without any
issue. We have seen some exporter and banks dollar sales," said
a dealer.
The rupee is likely to appreciate in the near term due to
inflows from the bond issue, dealers said. However, gains would
depend on whether the central bank wants to buy the inflows to
build up its reserves or increase dollar liquidity in the
market.
The central bank said on Jan. 2 it expected the rupee to
strengthen in the medium term and any direct intervention in the
foreign exchange market would be minimum.
The rupee has gained about 3.5 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
At 0539 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.45
percent or 27.52 points at 6,143.91, its highest since Aug. 21.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)