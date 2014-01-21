COLOMBO Jan 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday due to importer dollar demand despite a state bank selling dollars, a day after the central bank said inflows of $1 billion from a recent sovereign bond sale would be kept in its reserves, contrary to market expectations.

The spot rupee was trading at 130.73/80 per dollar at 0545 GMT, weaker from Monday's close of 130.75/77.

Dealers said a state bank through which the central bank directs the market sold dollars at 130.75, but the rupee was still weaker.

Swarna Gunaratne, head of the central bank's Economic Research Department, told Reuters after the market closed on Monday that the government had kept the inflows from last week's bond sale in the central bank's reserves.

Sri Lanka sold a $1 billion sovereign bond issue on Jan.6.

Strong reserves will help the central bank defend the currency from depreciating, but that might hurt sentiment, said a currency dealer.

Exporters would stay away at least for a few months until the rupee is weaker, he said.

The central bank had said on Jan. 2 it expected the rupee to strengthen in the medium term and any direct intervention in the foreign exchange market would be minimum.

The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.

At 0605 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.11 percent at 6,163.19.

The index has gained 3.6 percent in nine straight sessions after the central bank cut the reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to a multi-year low early this month. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)