COLOMBO Jan 30 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
firmer on Thursday due to exporter dollar sales in the absence
of importer demand for the greenback and intervention from state
banks, but dealers expect the currency to fall on possible
foreign outflows after the U.S. Federal Reserve further trimmed
its monetary stimulus.
The Fed announced a further $10 billion reduction in its
monthly bond buying as it stuck to plans to wind down its
extraordinary stimulus despite the recent turmoil across many
emerging markets.
The spot rupee ended at 130.63/65 per dollar, firmer
from Wednesday's close of 130.72/82.
"There were dollar sales by banks for exporters. We did not
see any intervention from the two state banks," a currency
dealer said on condition of anonymity.
Dealers said the market is concerned about a possible
gradual pull-out of foreign investors from government
securities, resulting in depreciation of the currency.
Foreign investors hold 482.84 billion rupees ($3.69 billion)
in Sri Lankan government securities, mostly in illiquid
long-term T-bonds.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Monday in
the event of the Federal Reserve trimming its stimulus, Sri
Lanka should not experience any major capital outflows or market
volatility.
However, dealers said the Fed's stimulus cut will have an
impact on local interest rates in the event foreign investors
withdraw their funds from T-bonds.
The rupee fell 0.2 percent in the two sessions through
Tuesday because of bond outflows on fears over the Fed further
trimming its monetary stimulus and demand for the greenback from
importers despite dollar sales by a state bank to prevent the
fall.
Dealers expect the rupee to fall in the absence of any
intervention by the central bank due to importer dollar demand
but see the currency trading between 130.50 and 131.50 in the
near future.
The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)