COLOMBO Feb 3 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
slightly firmer on Monday due to exporter dollar conversions,
but dealers expect the local currency to depreciate on lower
interest rate that could drive credit growth and imports.
The spot rupee, was trading at 130.68/78 per dollar
at 0655 GMT, tad firmer from Friday's close of 130.72/75.
"It is a very dull market and a few million dollars can make
the change. It was light exporter conversions that made the
change," said a currency dealer who declined to be identified.
"But the market sees the currency to depreciate in the near
future because of rising credit demand in a low interest rate
regime. Fed decision and this weekend's U.S. statement on
bringing in another U.N. resolution against Sri Lanka will
aggravate the depreciation," the dealer said.
The Fed last week announced a further $10 billion reduction
in its monthly bond buying as it stuck to a plan to wind down
its extraordinary stimulus despite the recent turmoil across
many emerging markets.
Dealers said the market was concerned about a possible
gradual pull-out of foreign investors from government
securities, resulting in depreciation of the currency.
Foreign holdings in government securities fell 0.2 percent
to 481.89 billion rupees ($3.69 billion) in the week ended Jan.
29, the latest central bank data showed.
Dealers also said a renewed pressure by the U.S. to bring a
resolution against Sri Lanka at U.N. Human Rights Council
meeting in March also could hit investor confidence.
A State Department official during the weekend said the U.S.
will table a U.N. human rights resolution against Sri Lanka
putting new pressure on Colombo to address war crimes claims,
but the government rejected U.S. criticism of its human rights
record as "grossly disproportionate".
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last week said
Sri Lanka should not experience any major capital outflows or
market volatility.
However, dealers said the Fed's stimulus cut would have an
impact on local interest rates in the event foreign investors
withdraw their funds from t-bonds.
The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
At 0656 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
0.28 percent, or 17.37 points, at 6,230.71.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)