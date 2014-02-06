COLOMBO Feb 6 The Sri Lankan rupee was little
changed on Thursday as exporter dollar sales offset demand for
the greenback from importers, but dealers expect the local
currency to depreciate on lower interest rates that could drive
credit growth and imports.
The spot rupee was traded at 130.60/70 per dollar at
0612 GMT, a tad firmer from Wednesday's close of 130.65/75.
"No big transactions were seen and importer demand for
dollars were set off by exporter selling of dollars," said a
currency dealer.
Dealers expect the currency to depreciate in the near future
because of rising credit demand in a low-interest-rate regime.
They said the Federal Reserve's decision and the weekend U.S.
statement on bringing in another U.N. resolution against Sri
Lanka will aggravate the depreciation.
Dealers said the market was concerned about a possible
gradual pull-out of foreign investors from government
securities, resulting in depreciation of the currency.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last week said
Sri Lanka should not experience any major capital outflows or
market volatility due to the Fed stimulus cut.
The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
At 0614 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
0.02 percent, or 1.02 points, at 6,174.61, its lowest intraday
level since Jan. 22.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)