COLOMBO Feb 6 The Sri Lankan rupee was little changed on Thursday as exporter dollar sales offset demand for the greenback from importers, but dealers expect the local currency to depreciate on lower interest rates that could drive credit growth and imports.

The spot rupee was traded at 130.60/70 per dollar at 0612 GMT, a tad firmer from Wednesday's close of 130.65/75.

"No big transactions were seen and importer demand for dollars were set off by exporter selling of dollars," said a currency dealer.

Dealers expect the currency to depreciate in the near future because of rising credit demand in a low-interest-rate regime. They said the Federal Reserve's decision and the weekend U.S. statement on bringing in another U.N. resolution against Sri Lanka will aggravate the depreciation.

Dealers said the market was concerned about a possible gradual pull-out of foreign investors from government securities, resulting in depreciation of the currency.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last week said Sri Lanka should not experience any major capital outflows or market volatility due to the Fed stimulus cut.

The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.

At 0614 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.02 percent, or 1.02 points, at 6,174.61, its lowest intraday level since Jan. 22. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)