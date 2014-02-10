(Corrects name of central bank governor in paragraph 10)
COLOMBO Feb 10 The Sri Lanka rupee was steady
on Monday on a lack of dollar demand for imports in a thinly
traded session.
Dealers however said they expect mild volatility in the
currency in the short term before falling on seasonal importer
dollar demand in March.
The spot rupee was at 130.65/75 per dollar at 0636
GMT, little changed from its Friday close of 130.60/70.
"If this scenario continues, the rupee may even appreciate
in the coming days," a dealer told Reuters on condition of
anonymity. "But we expect the currency to depreciate due to
possible increase in credit growth due to the current lower
interest rates with importer demand picking up on seasonal
imports in March."
Five dealers Reuters spoke to said the market is yet to see
the impact of inflows from the foreign buying in government
securities as reported by the central bank last week.
Foreign investors bought 15.57 billion rupees ($119.17
million) worth of government securities from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5,
after selling a net 951 million rupees worth the week before,
the latest central bank data showed.
The new buying increased foreign holdings of government
securities the week ended on Feb. 5 by 3.2 percent to 497.46
billion rupees.
Dealers expect the central bank to keep the currency between
130.65 and 130.85 until depreciation pressure comes in.
Dealers still see downward pressure on the currency because
of the Federal Reserve's decision to cut stimulus further and a
U.S. statement on bringing in another U.N. resolution against
Sri Lanka could also weigh on the rupee.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Jan. 27 said
Sri Lanka should not experience any major capital outflows or
market volatility due to the Fed stimulus cut.
The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
At 0644 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
0.41 percent, or 24.95 points, at 6,116.77, its lowest intraday
level since Jan. 13, despite a series of better-than-expected
earnings by listed firms last week.
Market heavyweight Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC,
which posted a 27.2 percent rise in December-quarter earnings,
was down 0.19 percent at 0636 GMT, while conglomerate Aitkin
Spence was up 1.28 percent after it reported a 54
percent increase in December-quarter earnings on Friday.
Stockbrokers said investors are concerned over foreigners
exiting risky assets. Foreign investors sold a net 3.42 billion
rupees ($26.16 million) in stocks in the last two sessions of
the last week.
($1 = 130.7500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Ron Popeski)