COLOMBO Feb 20 The Sri Lankan rupee fell to its lowest in more than two months on Thursday on importer dollar demand, dealers said, breaching a key barrier that the central bank had been defending since early December.

The market expects a slight depreciation in the local currency in the near future due to rising seasonal importer demand for dollars.

The spot rupee traded at 130.90/131.00 per dollar, its lowest since Dec. 13, Reuters data showed, from Wednesday's close of 130.85/90.

It breached the 130.85 level, which dealers have said the central bank has been defending for the past two months through buying and selling dollars via two state banks.

"The seasonal importer demand for dollar seems to be picking up," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. "I think the rupee will test 131.00 level and may depreciate further up to 131.30. But I don't see a sharp depreciation taking place."

The two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, were not seen defending the currency on Thursday, dealers said.

The market and analysts had been concerned about the sustainability of the central bank's policy measures to maintain a stable exchange rate, which is defended via selling and buying dollars, in a low-interest-rate regime.

Sirimevan Colombage, a former central banker and a senior professor said in a weekend paper that either a significant depreciation of the currency or an upward movement of interest rates or both is inevitable in the absence of tangible growth in exports.

Sri Lanka's central bank on Monday kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows, with inflation expected to be contained throughout 2014 by "well-managed demand conditions and improved domestic supply."

Currency dealers and traders said the central bank's policies should work until the market sees a jump in private sector credit growth, which has risen 7.5 percent year-on-year in December from 7.3 percent a month earlier.

Usually, the rupee is under pressure in March and early April due to seasonal imports ahead of the traditional new year in mid-April.

The rupee has gained about 3.2 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.

At 0731 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.29 percent, or 17.63 points, at 5,968.61, trading at its lowest level since Jan. 7. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)