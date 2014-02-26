COLOMBO Feb 26 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Wednesday, hovering near three-month lows for a third
straight session, as mild dollar demand from importers and
equity outflows were offset by greenback sales by a state bank,
dealers said.
The market, however, expects downward pressure to continue
ahead of festival import demand in April, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 131.05/10 per dollar, its
lowest since Dec. 3, and little changed from Tuesday's close of
131.05/08.
Dealers said the local currency was defended through dollar
sales at 131.05 rupees by one of the two state banks, through
which the central bank usually directs the market. Some dealers
said the spot rupee was capped at 131.05 through moral suasion
by the central bank.
Dealers expect the rupee to gradually depreciate to 131.60
by the end of the first quarter due to seasonal imports.
However, they said, the depreciation would not go out of
proportion as the central bank has the muscle to defend the
rupee with strong reserves.
On Thursday, the currency breached the 130.85 level, which
dealers said the central bank had been defending for two months
through buying and selling of dollars via two state banks.
The rupee has also been under pressure due to foreign
outflow from equities and government securities in the past two
weeks, data showed.
Foreign investors had sold a net 2.32 billion rupees worth
of government securities in the week ended Feb. 19, while they
dumped 5.41 billion rupees in stocks in 14 straight sessions
through Wednesday.
The rupee has gained about 3.17 percent since it hit a
record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent
in 2013.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)