COLOMBO Feb 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday, hovering near three-month lows for a fourth straight session, as mild dollar demand from importers and equity outflows were offset by greenback sales by a state bank, dealers said.

The market, however, expects downward pressure to continue ahead of festival import demand in April, dealers said.

The spot rupee was trading flat at 131.05/10 per dollar at 0521 GMT, its lowest since Dec. 3.

Dealers expect the rupee to gradually depreciate to 131.60 by the end of the first quarter, due to seasonal imports.

However, they expect the depreciation to be mild and not go out of proportion as the central bank has the muscle to defend the rupee with strong reserves.

On Feb. 20, the currency breached the 130.85 level which, dealers said, the central bank had been defending for two months through buying and selling of dollars via two state banks.

The rupee has also been under pressure due to foreign outflows from equities and government securities in the past two weeks, data showed.

Foreign investors sold a net 2.32 billion rupees worth of government securities in the week ended Feb. 19, while they dumped 5.41 billion rupees in stocks in 14 straight sessions through Wednesday.

The rupee has gained about 3.17 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.

At 0523 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.6 percent, or 35.36 points, at 5,908.17, further recovering from a near 10-week low hit on Tuesday.

Both the stock and currency markets were closed on Thursday for a religious holiday. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)