COLOMBO, March 3 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
weaker on Monday, slipping from the previous session's
more-than-one-week high, on dollar demand from equity outflows
and importers, dealers said.
The spot rupee was traded at 130.70/80 per dollar at
0625 GMT, weaker from Friday's close of 130.55/60 per dollar,
which was its highest level in more than a week.
"Appreciation is not on the cards. Slight depreciation
towards 131 within this week is possible with the equity
outflows and importer dollar demand," said a currency dealer,
asking not to be named.
The currency has been hovering around three-month lows
through much of last week as importer dollar demand and equity
outflows were offset by dollar sales by state banks, dealers
said.
The market expects downward pressure to continue ahead of
festival import demand in April. Dealers expect the rupee to
gradually weaken to 131.60 by the end of the first quarter due
to seasonal imports.
However, the depreciation is expected to be mild as the
central bank has strong reserves to defend the rupee.
Foreign investors bought a net 709 million rupees worth of
government securities in the week ended Feb. 26 after being net
sellers for the past two weeks. They sold a net 5.43 billion
rupees in stocks in 15 straight sessions through Friday.
The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
At 0627 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
0.19 percent, or 11.50 points, at 5,928.81, slipping from its
1-week high hit on Friday.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)