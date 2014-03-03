(Updates with rupee close, central bank comments)

COLOMBO, March 3 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Monday as exporter dollar sales and inflows from remittances outpaced demand for the greenback from importers early in the day, dealers said, and the central bank bought a "significant" volume of dollars to defend the currency.

The spot rupee ended at 130.60/65 per dollar after touching 130.70 early in the day, little changed from Friday's close of 130.55/60, which was its highest level in more than a week.

"We have been buying dollars to prevent appreciation pressure," an official from the Central Bank's International Operations Department told Reuters.

"Today's buying is significant compared to a market of $60 million to $70 million daily average volume," he said, without disclosing the volume the central bank bought on Monday.

A dealer said a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, bought dollars at 130.65 rupees.

Dealers had told Reuters early in the session that the rupee was weaker because of equity-related outflow and little importer demand for dollars.

The central bank, however, said it had been buying dollars throughout the day and there were no dollar outflows.

"The rupee did not weaken at all. The central bank has already bought around $12 million from the market," Swarna Gunaratne, head of central bank's Economic Research Department told Reuters an hour before the market closed.

Dealers said in absence of the central bank dollar buying, the rupee would have appreciated.

Dealers have been expecting a slight depreciation towards 131 due to equity outflows and importer dollar demand ahead of festival import demand in April. However, the depreciation is expected to be mild as the central bank has strong reserves to defend the rupee.

Foreign investors bought a net 709 million rupees worth of government securities in the week ended Feb. 26 after being net sellers for the past two weeks, while they sold a net 5.42 billion rupees in stocks in 16 straight sessions through Monday.

The rupee has gained about 3.5 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)