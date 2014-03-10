(Corrects spelling of quiet in paragraph 3)

COLOMBO, March 10 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady in thin trade on Monday as importer dollar demand offset greenback inflows from inward remittances and bank sales, but dealers still expect the local currency to edge lower due to the seasonal demand for imports.

The spot rupee was trading unchanged at 130.55/57 per dollar at 0556 GMT. The currency has risen 0.37 percent in the last seven sessions through Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"It's a quiet market. There were no big trades," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers said the currency could strengthen over the next few sessions due to inflows from remittances and the absence of central bank intervention, before a gradual depreciation sets in towards the end of March as seasonal importer dollar demand picks up.

The rupee has been on a gaining since Feb. 27 amid weak demand for dollars from importers, dealers said.

The market, however, expects downward pressure to continue due to high imports for the traditional new year in mid-April and outflows from equities, though the depreciation is expected to be mild as the central bank has strong reserves to defend the rupee.

Economists and dealers have said the rupee unexpectedly appreciated in the last two weeks despite its historic tendency of falling in March and April due to festive import demand.

Foreign investors sold a net 5.39 billion rupees worth of stocks in 20 straight sessions through Friday, and they sold a net 4.57 billion rupees worth of government securities in the week ended March 5.

The rupee has gained about 3.5 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.

At 0604 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.07 percent, or 4.37 points, at 5,970.43, trading near at its highest level since Feb. 20. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)