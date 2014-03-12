COLOMBO, March 12 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Wednesday in light trade as importer dollar demand offset exporter sales of the greenback in the absence of the central bank intervention, dealers said.

The spot rupee was trading at 130.55/60 per dollar at 0749 GMT, little changed from Tuesday's close of 130.55/57.

"It is a dull market. Nobody is willing to trade beyond 130.60, which is a level seen desirable by the central bank," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

The currency has gained 0.36 percent in the last 10 sessions through Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The rupee has been on a rising trend since Feb. 27 amid weak demand for dollars from importers, dealers said.

The market, however, expects downward pressure due to high imports for the traditional new year in mid-April and outflows from equities, though the depreciation is expected to be mild as the central bank has strong reserves to defend the rupee.

Foreign investors sold a net 5.29 billion rupees worth of stocks in 22 straight sessions through Tuesday, and sold a net 4.57 billion rupees worth of government securities for the week ended March 5.

The rupee has gained about 3.5 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.

At 0752 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.09 percent, or 5.63 points, at 5,938.94. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)