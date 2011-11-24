* Margin calls, credit crunch, devaluation hurt sentiment
* People's Leasing debuts flat at 18 rupees
* Rupee flat; Cenbank sold $100 mln to defend rupee since
devaluation
COLOMBO, Nov 24 Sri Lanka's stock market
fell nearly 3 percent to a 14-month low on Thursday as investors
dumped shares after this week's currency devaluation and foreign
investors sold their positions, amid a tightening credit crunch
and margin calls.
The island nation's main share index fell 2.79
percent or 168.61 points to 5,866.75, lowest since Sept.2, 2010.
"In the face of rupee devaluation, it has further eroded
investor confidence and investors sold shares on margin calls,"
said a stockbroker, asking not to be named.
The plantation sector index fell 4.68 percent on
Thursday in reaction to a budget proposal to redistribute 37,000
acres of unused state planting land to small farmers.
Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC, which
accounted for 36.3 percent of the day's turnover, ended flat at
175 rupees, while shares in Colombo Land and Development PLC
closed 12.2 percent weaker at 45.30 rupees.
People's Leasing Company Ltd, the country's
largest initial public offering in more than six years, began
trading on Thursday and closed flat at its offer price of 18
rupees.
The day's turnover was 1.62 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($14.22
million), highest since Nov. 18 but well below last year's
average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.4 billion. Average
turnover in the last 10 sessions has been 923 million rupees.
Total volume was 87.4 million shares, against a five-day
average of 56.7 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading
volumes were 55 million and 101.1 million. Last year's daily
average was 67.9 million.
The bourse has fallen 13.5 percent since Oct. 1 and slipped
to Asia's 11th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 11.6
percent.
The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 64.4 million rupees
on Thursday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold
17.4 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.
Losers outnumbered gainers by 208 to 19 on Thursday, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar
from Wednesday's close in light trade, dealers said.
On Wednesday the central bank reimposed the trading band of
113.50/90 and the governor told Reuters the rupee will not be
allowed to depreciate any further.
Two currency dealers Reuters spoke to said the central bank
had sold at least $100 million in the last two sessions to
defend the currency at the new level amid depreciation pressure.
But on Thursday the bank pumped in only around $6 million.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Investors' moods after the devaluation
- The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation
- Reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate
DATA
Colombo Stock Exchange:
Stock Market Volume (Shares)
Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days
87,375,187 55,046,715
Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:
Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield
2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.113-5.829
2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.967-4.472
2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.1743-6.0273
2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0456-5.9095
* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data,
please click and
* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or
* For secondary market rates, please see.
($1 = 113.9250 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson
Hull)